TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.83

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.83 and last traded at C$44.83, with a volume of 4563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$798.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

