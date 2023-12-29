Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.61

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.61 and last traded at $62.55, with a volume of 34398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,552,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,385,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,000.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

