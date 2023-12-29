WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.75

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.56, with a volume of 3880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $650.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

