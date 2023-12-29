SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $192.96

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $192.96 and last traded at $192.65, with a volume of 1873252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.80.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Gold Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

