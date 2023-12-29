Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $4.62

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.48. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 965 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $892.34 million, a P/E ratio of 117.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 198.32%. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 60,145 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

