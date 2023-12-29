iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 392,836 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 169,345 shares.The stock last traded at $36.20 and had previously closed at $36.07.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $690.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 259,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

