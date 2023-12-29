Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.20

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 174587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

