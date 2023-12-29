Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $244.89

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $244.89 and last traded at $244.29, with a volume of 74328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

