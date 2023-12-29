Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $144.72

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.72 and last traded at $144.35, with a volume of 32929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

