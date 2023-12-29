Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.59

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.59 and last traded at $118.59, with a volume of 43252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Ares Management’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.26%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,690,846. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,690,846. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,376 shares of company stock valued at $25,910,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

