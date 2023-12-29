Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taiyo Yuden Price Performance

TYOYY opened at $103.50 on Friday. Taiyo Yuden has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $141.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average is $108.58.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

