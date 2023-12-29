UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 307.9% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $43.50 on Friday. UCB has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

