Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 1,785.7% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Umicore Price Performance
OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $6.87 on Friday. Umicore has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56.
About Umicore
