Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Increases By 783.3%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 783.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.8152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

