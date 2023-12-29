Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso Price Performance

VASO opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 14.47%.

Vaso Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.