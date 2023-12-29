Short Interest in V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Decreases By 46.2%

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
V Technology Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VCHYF opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. V Technology has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.84.
About V Technology
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than V Technology
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Four beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.