Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Veolia Environnement Stock Performance
Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
