Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

