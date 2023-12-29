RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.190-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG opened at $34.69 on Friday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RingCentral

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $31,316,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $24,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $83,500,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $13,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.