Critical Analysis: Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) vs. ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) and Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ASP Isotopes and Artemis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASP Isotopes presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 84.66%. Given ASP Isotopes’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ASP Isotopes is more favorable than Artemis Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Artemis Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million ($0.45) -3.91 Artemis Therapeutics $310,000.00 26.02 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

Artemis Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Artemis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A -129.79% -101.68% Artemis Therapeutics -299.54% N/A -425.51%

Summary

ASP Isotopes beats Artemis Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops new treatments for serious and life-threatening infections. It Includes cytomegalovirus and malaria. The company was founded on April 22, 1997 and was headquartered in New York, NY.

