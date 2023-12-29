Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Price Target at C$23.96

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.96.

VET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

TSE:VET opened at C$16.07 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$14.55 and a one year high of C$24.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.66.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9226361 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

