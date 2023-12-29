The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,594,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $155.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $169.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

