Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,569,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

