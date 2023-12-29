MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

HZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MarineMax by 442.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 422.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $870.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.57.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

