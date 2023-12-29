Analysts Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT at $15.28

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.28.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,287 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 97,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 708,137 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,286 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.45. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $407.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.68 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

