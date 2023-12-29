Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Price Target at C$34.94

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.39.
NOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOA
North American Construction Group Price Performance
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of C$194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.36 million. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 4.4674086 EPS for the current year.
North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.17%.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.