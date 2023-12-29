Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $19.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERT. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth about $347,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Certara by 2.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Certara by 33.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth about $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. Certara has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

