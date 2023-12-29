Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $25.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.22.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

