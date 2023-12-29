MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of MEG opened at C$23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$17.10 and a one year high of C$28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.78.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.5641855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

