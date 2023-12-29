Brokerages Set Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) PT at $15.83

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $14.57 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently -157.14%.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $222,872.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $95,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,367,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,244,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,666,000 after buying an additional 344,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after buying an additional 1,979,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after buying an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,155,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,064,000 after acquiring an additional 325,692 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

