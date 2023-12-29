QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.92 and a beta of 0.37.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

