Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives $12.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EB. BWS Financial began coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.41 million, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 2.43.
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.
