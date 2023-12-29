Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Price Performance
Shares of TAIT opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.32.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Taitron Components
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
