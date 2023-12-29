CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $115,134,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 6,027.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,270,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.