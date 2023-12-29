Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kamada Stock Performance

Kamada stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Kamada has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $6.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $277.44 million, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kamada by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kamada by 8,984.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

