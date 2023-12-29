GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.34.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

About GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

