GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.34.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of GigaMedia
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.