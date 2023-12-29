ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $110.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 63.68.

ARM Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ARM stock opened at 77.47 on Tuesday. ARM has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 78.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 60.11.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $38,897,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $152,896,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $54,800,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $1,790,000.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

