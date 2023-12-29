Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.