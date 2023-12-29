Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ (RVPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
RVPH has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RVPH
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Reviva Pharmaceuticals
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reviva Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.