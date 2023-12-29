Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ (RVPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

RVPH has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RVPH opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $113.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.05.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

