RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

