InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NVIV opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

About InVivo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

