Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of PULM opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.