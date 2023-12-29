OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptimumBank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OptimumBank by 86.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

