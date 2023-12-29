Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $565.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $632.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.88. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $339.28 and a one year high of $647.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $1,972,981.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,160 shares of company stock worth $27,162,391. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

