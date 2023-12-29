Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.55.

HALO stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. The business had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,789.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,856 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,170,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,957,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

