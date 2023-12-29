HC Wainwright Trims Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Target Price to $4.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equillium Stock Up 4.4 %

EQ stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Equillium has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Equillium had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.28%. On average, analysts expect that Equillium will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Equillium by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

