Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

SWKS opened at $113.92 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

