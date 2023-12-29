Bank of America Lowers AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AlloVir from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of AlloVir from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AlloVir from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get AlloVir alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AlloVir

AlloVir Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ALVR opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.03. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in AlloVir by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 315.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.