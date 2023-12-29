StockNews.com Downgrades Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

ESNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.38.

NYSE ESNT opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,375 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

