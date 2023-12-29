Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.99. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.78.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
