Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Gaia Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Gaia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

In other news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 5,975,061 shares in the company, valued at $16,132,664.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gaia by 2,160.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

